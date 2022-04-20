Utkal Kalinga Express Derailment: Can't Express Accident In Words, Says Survivor

Haridwar: Surviving the deadliest Utkal Kalinga Express derailment is not less than a miracle and passengers who returned safely to their houses are still in state of shock. One such survivor from Haridwar said the tragic train accident cannot be expressed in words. The passengers said that it was blessings of 'Ganga Maa' that he escaped safely. Local helped stranded passengers who were the first to reach the spot and help the injured. At least 14 coaches of the Puri-Haridwar Kalinga Utkal Express derailed near Muzafarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening, in which more than 20 people have lost their lives while hundreds injured. ANI