USOL, PU celebrates World statistics Day

Chandigarh (The Hawk): University School of Open Learning, Panjab University organised a webinar on the theme "Connecting the World with Data we can Trust" to celebrate the 3rd World statistics Day, today. Eminent speakers Prof. David D. Hanagal from University of Pune and Prof. B. K. Hooda from CCSHAU, Hisar delivered lectures.

Prof. Madhurima Verma, Chairperson, USOL delivered the welcome address. Over 140 participants joined this webinar.

Prof.David D. Hanagal highlighted three different software reliability growth models and found their estimates with the use of three real data sets.

Prof. B. K. Hooda enlightened on the contributions of Statisticians and presented statistical methods for research workers we can trust.

Vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. Manoj Tiwari,Statistics Coordinator, USOL. The whole program was coordinated by Dr.Richa Sharma, USOL and Mr. Sucha Singh, USOL with their entire team.