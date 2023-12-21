Users unable to access X after global outage

New Delhi [India]: The users of microblogging platform 'X' and X Pro were not able to access the platform after it suffered a global outage on Thursday, Reuters reported citing the Downdetector.com, an outage tracking website.
The users on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) were not able to view posts on the site.
New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): The users of microblogging platform 'X' and X Pro were not able to access the platform after it suffered a global outage on Thursday, Reuters reported citing the Downdetector.com, an outage tracking website.
The users on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) were not able to view posts on the site.
On X Pro, the old TweetDeck, users experienced loading problems and ran into a pop-up display, "Waiting for posts."
Access problems with X and X Pro were reported by over 47,000 US customers, based on data from Downdetector.
—ANI