Users unable to access X after global outage

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): The users of microblogging platform 'X' and X Pro were not able to access the platform after it suffered a global outage on Thursday, Reuters reported citing the Downdetector.com, an outage tracking website.

On X Pro, the old TweetDeck, users experienced loading problems and ran into a pop-up display, "Waiting for posts."

Access problems with X and X Pro were reported by over 47,000 US customers, based on data from Downdetector.

—ANI