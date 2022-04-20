Users in these districts can order laptops, phones and other products via Amazon, Flipkart

Just yesterday, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the extension of the Covid-19 lockdown in India till May 17. Until now, the government allowed e-commerce sites like Amazon to deliver only essential products to users. Now, customers will also be able to buy non-essential items like laptops, phones, and other products. But this is only possible if they are in orange and green zones across India. Do note that if you are in the red zone, you won't be able to order any non-essential items via Amazon, Flipkart, or any other online shopping sites.

The e-commerce companies like Amazon will reportedly be allowed to deliver items in green and orange zones, starting May 4. The latest relaxation rules come as a major relief for the e-commerce players, IANS reports. The MHA order mentions that all activities are permitted in green zones except buses, metro rail services, educational institutions, and other places non-essential places.

According to a letter sent by Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar each have 5 districts each in the red zone, Delhi has 11 and Maharashtra has 14. Furthermore, Odisha has 3, Tamil Nadu has 12, Uttar Pradesh has 19, Jammu and Kashmir has 4, Jharkhand has 1, Karnataka has 3, Kerala has 2, and West Bengal has 10. If you want to buy non-essential items, you can check out whether your district is in green/orange or red zone here.

An Amazon spokesperson said, "We welcome the government's decision to allow e-commerce in Orange and Green Zones to serve people safely with products that they need and have not been able to access due to the lockdown." The spokesperson also added, "While we will maintain the sanctity of the new guidelines around the red zones, we urge the government to consider the positive role e-commerce can play to get customers all priority products they need in the red zones as well, enabling stronger economic support for the small businesses while prioritizing safety."

Gopal Jain, a senior advocate, said that the Central government's decision is thoughtful because basic necessities will now be available at people's doorsteps. "E-commerce companies being allowed to deliver non-essential items in orange and green zone areas will be a eureka moment for students who have run out of stationery and books, who can now stock up for the coming two weeks," Jain said.

– With inputs from IANS