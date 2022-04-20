Use Your Knowledge To Bring Light In The Lives Of Others: Satyarthi To Students

Haridwar: Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi today asked the students to discover the spark of knowledge in them and use it to illumine their lives and those of others.

Addressing the fifth convocation of the of the Dev Sanskriti Vishwa Vidyalaya here, the renowned child rights activist said education loses its purpose if the knowledge gained at the universities is not utilised in nation building.

He said the unique education system of the university which combines tradition and modernity should be utilised by its passouts to confront and overcome challenges like terrorism, radicalisation of the country's youth and substance abuse. "Now that you have completed your academic education, it is time to give back to the society at large what you have learnt at the university and combat the harsh realities of life. Discover the spark in you and use it to battle the challenges at hand," he said.