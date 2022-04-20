Use Technology To Tackle Inter-State Crime: U'khand Govt To Police Forces

Dehradun: The coordination committee of the police forces of seven northern states and officials of central paramilitary forces met here today with the speakers making a strong pitch for better coordination among them to rein in inter-state crime.

"Police forces of different states should use technology to establish better coordination among themselves and control inter-state crime," said Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said while inaugurating the conference. He said an event like this acquired greater importance as five of the seven participating states, including Uttarakhand, had international boundaries and better communication and coordination between security establishments of the states.

It was decided to appoint a nodal officer in all states to keep a tab on inter-state crime and form a WhatsApp group of the nodal officers for better coordination among them. Senior police officials of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab attended the conference, where they had discussions on terrorism, disaster management, cyber crime and drug trafficking. PTI