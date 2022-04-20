Use Of Technology Would Usher Transparency: CM

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated a 2 day seminar through video conferencing from the CM residence on Friday. The Seminar held at the GB Pant Institute of Engineering Technology, Ghurdaudi, Pauri on the topic 'Smart, machine intelligence and real time computing'. The CM also launched the 'Smart Com 2020' souvenir of the institute. CM Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the country was passing through difficult times due to the COVID-19 crosis. The importance of technology has increased in such a situation. He said that technology would usher transparency in works. He said that the government endeavoured to link the remote places of the state with technology. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat congratulated the GB Pant Institute of Engineering and Technology, Ghurdaudi on holding the virtual seminar. He said that the GB Pant Institute is working in the field of smart machine intelligence and real time computing. The webinar would be successful in aiding research in the field of technology and promoting new technologies.