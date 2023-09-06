    Menu
    Use Of Bharat On G20 Dinner Invite Big Blow To Colonial Mindset: CM Dhami

    Inam Ansari
    September6/ 2023
    Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday welcomed the use of the word ’Bharat’ on a G20 dinner invite, terming it ”another big blow to the colonial mindset”.
    He also said it was a moment of pride for every Indian.
    In a departure from tradition, the G20 dinner invite referred to the president as ”President of Bharat” instead of ”President of India”.
    ”Another big blow to the colonial mindset…” Dhami said in a tweet in Hindi. ”Writing of The President of Bharat on the G20 dinner invite is a moment of pride for every Indian,” he added. —PTI

