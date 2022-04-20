Use Masks & Sanitizers Carefully To Avoid Covid Infection—A Special Report By AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): To avoid Corona infection, use a mask or sanitizer a little more carefully. Excessive use of them can have harmful effects on the skin. This skin disease is called eczema. Doctors of Dermatology department of AIIMS Rishikesh have advised to take special precautions while using them.

One of the most effective ways to protect yourself from infection during the Covid-19 pandemic is to constantly wash hands and use face masks. It has been recommended to wash hands for at least 20 seconds using soap and water. In addition, alcohol-based sanitizers are also being used. But it is advisable to use them only to a certain extent, because using them more often has harmful effects on the skin.

Let's understand what is eczema .....

Continuous hand washing with sanitizer and detergent causes skin dryness and symptoms of redness, scaling, and itching are also present when the problem increases. This disease is also called eczema or inflammation of the skin. Apart from this, many other skin related diseases are encouraged due to frequent hand washing, excessive use of gloves and wearing masks for a long time.

Director and CEO Padmashri Prof. Ravikant said that if such symptoms are seen, then Come directly to AIIMS Rishikesh. All types of systems for testing of skin diseases are available here. Apart from this, there is also a facility of better technology for patients with skin disease for a long time to find out the cause of allergy.

Dr. Riti Bhatia, Assistant Professor Department of Dermatology at AIIMS Rishikesh says that wearing a mask for a long time causes sweating in the face and causes pimples. Apart from this, the problem of stress and facial friction is also seen in people wearing masks for long time. There may also be cases of redness with itching, pain on the nose or behind the ears. If we talk about the damage caused by gloves, gloves make a hard covering on the skin of hands which increases the risk of fungal infections like tinea rings. In these conditions, she has advised that using the moisturizer, common cold cream or coconut oil is beneficial in the above symptoms related to the skin. The use of cream or oil every time before washing hands and wearing gloves can reduce the side effects of this problem. Also, using Vaseline or coconut oil well at night or after returning from work is very helpful in curing skin damage.

Associate Professor Dr. Neirita Hazarika Head of Department, said that do not wear gloves when your hands are wet. By doing this, the gloves stick and cause skin irritation. The harmful effects of soaps and detergents can be reduced by the use of alcohol-based sanitizer such as glycerin and oil. He said that if you are allergic to the use of masks or gloves, then it is beneficial to use medicinal creams or use the medicine suggested by skin specialists based on the results of the allergy test. Apart from this, he has advised to consult a dermatologist immediately if such symptoms are seen.