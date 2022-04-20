Usain Bolt tests positive for coronavirus

Kingston: World's fastest man and Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus,on Monday.

Jamaica's health ministry confirmed Monday that the Jamaican star had tested positive as he started self-quarantining after taking the test on Saturday, according to Reuters report.

"Just to be safe, I quarantined myself and just taking it easy," Bolt said in the message that he appeared to have taped himself while lying in bed, Aljazeera reported

Bolt, who turned 34 earlier this month, holds the men's 100m and 200m world records and also has eight Olympic and 11 world titles under his belt. He retired after the 2017 world championships in London.—UNI