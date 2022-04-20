Usain Bolt notches narrow 200m win in New York

New York: Jamaican sprint king Usain Bolt came away with a victory but says he has work to do after clocking 20.29sec to win the 200m at the New York Diamond League meeting on Saturday. Even with a headwind of 2.8 meters per second, Bolt said he was aiming to produce something faster in his first race in New York since 2008 when he broke the 100m world record for the first time on the same Icahn Stadium track on Randall`s Island. Bolt holds the 100m world record of 9.58sec and the 200m world record of 19.19, both set in 2009. He won 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay gold at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics but last year was limited by foot and hamstring injuries. While US sprint rival Justin Gatlin has been burning up the track -- posting world leaders of 9.74 in the 100m and 19.68 in the 200m -- Bolt said he`s focused on making steady progress toward achieving his peak form at the World Championships in Beijing in August. He`ll have plenty to work on after Saturday`s race, in which Zharnel Hughes was second in 20.32 and Jamaican Julian Forte third in 20.46. AFP