USA Hockey cancels women's 2020 High-Performance Centres

Colorado (USA): USA Field Hockey and the women's High-Performance Coaching Staff have decided to cancel the 2020 High-Performance Centres for the women's team owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally scheduled to run from April through May, the eight regional women's High-Performance Centres were put on hold April 17 with the hopes of resuming activity at the end of July or the beginning of August.

"Due to the ongoing uncertainties surrounding a return to play regulations and safety because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, these have now been cancelled," the statement from USA Field Hockey read.

The 2021 US Women's Olympic Developmental Pathway and development opportunities are currently under review by the women's High-Performance coaching staff.

