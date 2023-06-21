US: Indian Diaspora Excited To Greet PM Modi, Waits Outside His Hotel In New York

New York: Members of the Indian diaspora were thrilled to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his state visit to the United States (US) as they chanted 'Modi, Modi slogans' outside his hotel.

People are excited to meet PM Modi and are waiting right outside his hotel. Smita Mickey Patel, one of the members of the Indian diaspora told ANI, "I think his visit will make a great impact on the US as he is doing a really great job globally as well. He is helping out the whole world with his pure heart and is making India proud."

Another member of the Indian diaspora said that they are looking forward to his visit. She added that they have taken days off from their work to support him and welcome him. "We will also join him tomorrow at the UN doing the yoga and the day after going to Washington DC where Biden and PM Modi will be there, welcoming and meeting people at the south lawn," she told ANI.

While talking about the boost of the Indian diaspora in the US, she further said, "It has changed a lot. Now, the kids who are born here are also impressed by him and they know who he is. In prior years, when the Indian PM didn't have much global footprint or impact, it was very different. Now, if we say the Indian PM is coming, even a non-Indian will tell you that you are going for PM Modi. It shows how much impact he has made globally and what he has done for the countries."

Jagdish, another member of the Indian diaspora while waiting for PM Modi said, "Two days ago, we asked some people to come to times square, and hundreds of people showed up that day. They said that we don't need any invitations. PM Modi is coming, so we will definitely come to greet and welcome him."

He further said that there has been a major boost in the diaspora because you see in the last nine years, India's value has increased not just in America but in the entire world. "Today, the whole world is watching India and Narendra Modi for his leadership and his vision. Even in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, both countries are looking for India to settle things. For the first time, Narendra Modi is coming for a state visit to America. He is a guest of President Biden and he pays such respect to only a few countries," he said.

He further said that PM Modi only thinks of India's growth and making India a superpower. Whenever he talks about India becoming a superpower, he meant the whole world and not just India. "Also, the logo of G20, signifies 'Oneness, one earth, one future. again, he not only thinks about India, rather he thinks about the world. That is the difference between Narendra Modi and the rest of the world leaders, who think of everybody else and that is what India is all about," he added. —ANI