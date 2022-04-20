US: Another 2000 nCoV fatalities recorded in single day

Washington: Nearly 2000 people lost their lives in United States in the past 24 hours, owing to the outbreak of deadly novel coronavirus that has already claimed over 40,000 lives in the western nation.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, more than 26,800 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in that period along with 1997 deaths.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases in the US since the start of the outbreak now stands at 7,59,000 -- the highest number of infections in any country, while more than 70,000 people have so far recovered from the illness.

US Vice President Mike Pence said at the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing that the United States had enough coronavirus testing to allow any state to move to phase one of the "Opening Up America Again" plan provided they have met other criteria, such as 14 days of consistent declines in coronavirus cases and strong hospitalization capacity.

According to US President Donald Trump, New York has seen a 50 percent decline in the number of coronavirus cases over a 9-day period. Seattle, Detroit and New Orleans have also been experiencing declines in COVID-19 cases, Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump also said that a conference call will be held by Mike Pence on Monday with all US state governors discussing the coronavirus response.

UNI