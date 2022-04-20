US: 11-year-old boy shoots and kills 8-year-old girl over puppy

A simple childish spat over a puppy led an 11-year-old boy to shoot and kill his eight-year-old neighbour in the US state of Tennessee, the girl�s grieving mother said. Latasha Dyer said her daughter was playing outside when the boy asked to see her puppy. Her daughter McKayla said �no,� and shortly after was shot in the chest. �When we first moved to White Pine, the little boy was bullying McKayla,� Latasha Dyer told WATE 6 news in a video posted on the station�s website Sunday. �He was making fun of her, calling her names, just being mean to her. I had to go the principal about him and he quit for a while and then all of a sudden yesterday he shot her.� Dyer was overcome with emotion as she spoke to the local television station from the front steps of a home in White Pine, Tennessee. �I want her back in my arms, this is not fair. Hold and kiss your babies every night because you�re never promised the next day with them,� she said. �I hope the little boy learned his lesson because he took my baby�s life -- and I can�t get her back.� She described her daughter as �a precious little girl, she was a mommy�s girl, no matter how bad of a mood you were in she could always make you smile.� Jefferson County Sheriff Bud McCoig said the boy has been charged with first degree murder. A judge ordered him held in a juvenile detention centre until the next hearing, which was set for October 28, McCoig told AFP. �It�s a tragic incident we�ve had that an 11-year-old would take an eight-year-old�s life,� he said in a telephone interview. The small town near Knoxville is reeling, but the local school and churches have stepped up to help people come to grips with the �shocking instance,� he said. The boy was inside his home when he shot the girl with his father�s 12-gauge shotgun at about 7:30 pm Saturday, McCoig said. The gun was legally owned. �The two were neighbours and in this neighbourhood all the children would play together and knew each other and all attended school together,� he said at a press conference. McCoig declined to release any further details, explaining that five other children live in the boy�s home and two other children live in the girl�s home and �we�re trying to protect them, as much as they�ve been hurt by this tragedy.� �Our prayers are with the families that are involved in the tragic incident.� Puppy guards memorial Neighbor Chasity Arwood was watching football when she heard a shot ring out and was horrified to see the little girl bleeding to death in the grass. �That weapon should have been under lock and key, or at least out of hand�s reach,� Arwood told WBIR news. �Trying to comfort her mama and her aunt and her grandma, and her grandpa and her sister and her brother: it�s the hardest thing I�ve ever done.� Neighbours who were caring for the family�s puppies said they seemed to be looking for the girl. One could be seen laying morosely next to a makeshift memorial of balloons, flowers and stuffed animals on the steps of the family�s mobile home.