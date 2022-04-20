US: 1 million tested for COVID-19

Washington: United States President Donald Trump has said that one million people in the country have received tests for the novel coronavirus.

"Today we reached a historic milestone in our war against the coronavirus. Over 1 million Americans have been tested," Trump told a White House briefing on Monday.

US Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar said that the administration is now testing 1,00,000 samples a day.

Meanwhile, Trump said the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a machine that could disinfect N95 masks, so health care providers could reuse them.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the United States has topped 3,000, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).

As of 0130 hrs (GMT) on Tuesday, the United States has reported more than 1,63,000 confirmed cases, with 3,008 deaths, an interactive map from the CSSE showed.

