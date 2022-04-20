US woman gang-raped by tourist guide, four others in hotel room in Delhi's Connaught Place

New Delhi: A United State national has alleged gang-rape by a group of men at a five-star hotel in Delhi's Connaught Place.
Police said that they have received a complaint at Connaught Place police station and a preliminary inquiry has been started. In the complaint, the victim has alleged that she was gang-raped by five men including her tourist guide at her hotel room.
In her complaint, the woman said that she had arrived in Delhi early in March 2016 on a tourist visa and was staying at the five-star hotel near Connaught Place.
She had hired the tourist guide from an agency suggested by the hotel authorities.
In her complaint, she said that one day the tourist guide offered to discuss a route plan and arrived at the hotel along with four other friends at her room. They all had a few drinks together, following which the guide forced himself on her. Later, the friends then took turns to rape her as well.
Traumatised by the incident, the woman left India immediately and went back to the United States.
The woman further added said that she had not revealed the details of the incident to her family members and had gone into depression.
Later, members of an NGO advised her to register a complaint through an email to the police commissioner.
Police sources told TOI that an enquiry has been initiated to identify the guide from the hotel records. Delhi Police has contacted the US embassy, asking them to provide the details of the woman and the purpose of her visit.
The woman has also said that she will come to Delhi to record her statement once an FIR was registered.