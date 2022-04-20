US woman gang-raped by tourist guide, four others in hotel room in Delhi's Connaught Place

New Delhi: A United State national has alleged gang-rape by a group of men at a five-star hotel in Delhi's Connaught Place.





Police said that they have received a complaint at Connaught Place police station and a preliminary inquiry has been started. In the complaint, the victim has alleged that she was gang-raped by five men including her tourist guide at her hotel room.





In her complaint, the woman said that she had arrived in Delhi early in March 2016 on a tourist visa and was staying at the five-star hotel near Connaught Place.





She had hired the tourist guide from an agency suggested by the hotel authorities.



