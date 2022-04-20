Washington: The US will continue to counter terror plotters of Islamic State militant group in any country where necessary, President Barack Obama has said while directing his national security team to intensify its ongoing counter-terrorism campaign to destroy the terror outfit. In a meeting with his National Security Council, Obama discussed intensification of US campaign to degrade and destroy Islamic State (ISIS).
World
US will counter ISIS terror plotters in any country: Barack Obama
April20/ 2022
Categories :WorldTags :
