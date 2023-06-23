US Vice President Kamala Harris hosts luncheon for Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Washington: A luncheon was held for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday at the State Department, hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

At President Biden's invitation, Prime Minister Modi is presently on a state visit to the United States capital. On Thursday, the two leaders met for the first time in history. On Thursday, Biden also hosted a state banquet for the Indian leader.

On Thursday, Modi made history by addressing a joint session of the United States Congress for the first and only time by an Indian head of state. In 2016, he made his first address to a joint session of Congress.—Inputs from Agencies