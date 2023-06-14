US trade advocacy body urges Modi, Biden to target USD 500-billion-a-year bilateral trade goal

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden were urged by a trade advocacy group that represents US firms to aim for bilateral commerce of USD 500 billion per year.

Last year, USD 190 billion was traded between the two countries.

At Tuesday's US-India Business Council (USIBC) India Ideas Summit, US Chamber President and CEO Suzanne Clark said, "By reaching that ambitious bilateral trade target (of USD 500 billion), together we can demonstrate to the world that the future of the global economy will be anchored by democracy, free enterprise, open markets, and the rule of law."—Inputs from Agencies