US to work closely with India to deepen bilateral ties after PM Modi's 'very successful' state visit: State Department official

Washington: An American official has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first state visit to the United States was "very successful," and that the United States will keep working closely with India's partners to further develop and improve the two countries' "very important" bilateral relationship.

The U.S. President and First Lady extended an invitation to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who travelled there from June 20-24. During the high-profile visit, numerous big agreements were signed to increase cooperation in vital areas such as defence, space, and trade.

Vice President Biden rolled out the red carpet for Modi when he visited the White House. The historic encounter between the two leaders took place on June 22, and was followed by Modi's address to Congress and a state dinner hosted by the Bidens at the White House.—Inputs from Agencies