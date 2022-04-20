US to send 555 athletes to Rio Olympics

Washington:�The US will send a total of 555 athletes to the Rio Olympic Games to compete in 244 medal events over 27 sports, officials said. There are 292 women on the squad and 263 men. It is the second time that the US will send more women than men to the Olympics after fielding a team of 269 women and 261 men in the 2012 London Games, the US Olympic Committee announced on Saturday. The team includes 68 Olympic gold medalists among 191 returning Olympians, Xinhua news agency reported. Among the 191 returning Olympians there are three six-time Olympians, seven five-time Olympians, 19 four-time Olympians, 50 three-time Olympians and 112 two-time Olympians. Swimmer Michael Phelps, who has 18 Olympic titles among 22 medals, is featured in the delegation which also boasts four-time Olympic winner athlete Allyson Felix in the track and field four-time Olympic champions Serena and Venus Williams.