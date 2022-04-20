US-Taliban Deal Provides Opportunity for Reconciliation in Afghanistan: Pakistan

Pakistan said on Sunday that the peace agreement between the US and the Taliban has provided an opportunity for reconciliation and inclusive political dispensation in war-torn Afghanistan.

The Foreign Office said that the agreement signed in February 2020 was a significant step forward, creating a historic opportunity for the move towards intra-Afghan negotiations.

"Pakistan has consistently underlined the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, which we deem indispensable for peace and stability in the region and beyond," it said.

"We believe that the pursuit of sustained reduction in violence by all concerned parties is pivotal in advancing the cause of peace in Afghanistan."

The FO said that Pakistan also wishes to underline the importance of political reconciliation among all Afghan parties and stakeholders.

It said an inclusive political dispensation would indeed help fortify the efforts that the Afghan nation needs at this critical time to effectively confront the challenges it faces.

The unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19 and the advent of the holy month of Ramzan further underscore the imperative of creating a conducive environment, it said.

"For its part, Pakistan will continue to support a peaceful, stable, united, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and its neighbours," it added.

The deal allows for the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan. The US has lost over 2,400 soldiers in Afghanistan since its invasion in 2001.

—PTI