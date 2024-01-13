    Menu
    US strikes Houthi radar site in Yemen, US military says

    The Hawk
    January13/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    US forces launch a strike against a Houthi radar site in Yemen using Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles, reinforcing efforts to neutralize the Houthi movement's threat to maritime vessels. The action follows a targeted strike on Jan. 12, demonstrating the commitment to degrading their capability.

    The Tomahawk Land Attack Missile.

    Washington: US forces conducted a strike against a Houthi radar site in Yemen, the American military said late on Friday, adding the latest action aimed to degrade the Houthi movement's ability to attack maritime vessels.

    "This strike was conducted by the USS Carney (DDG 64) using Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles and was a follow-on action on a specific military target associated with strikes taken on Jan. 12 designed to degrade the Houthi's ability to attack maritime vessels, including commercial vessels," the U.S. Central Command said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

    The latest strike occurred early on Saturday local time in Yemen.

    —Reuters

