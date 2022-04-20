US stocks end mixed amid tech struggle

New York: US stocks closed mixed on Friday after choppy trading, as the tech sector continued to struggle.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 131.06 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 27,665.64. The S&P 500 increased 1.78 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 3,340.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 66.05 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 10,853.55, Xinhua reported.

Seven of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors finished higher, with industrials and materials up 1.39 per cent and 1.31 per cent, respectively, leading the gainers. Technology dipped 0.75 per cent, the worst-performing group.

US-listed Chinese companies traded mostly higher, with seven of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P US Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.

On the data front, US Consumer Price Index increased 0.4 per cent in August after rising 0.6 per cent in July, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. Economists polled by MarketWatch had forecast a 0.3-per cent advance.

The all items index increased 1.3 per cent for the 12 months ending August, reflecting that overall inflation remains quite low. —IANS