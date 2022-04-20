    Menu
    US Steel, Aptiv Rise; NatWest Group, Roku Fall

    April20/ 2022


    New York: Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:

    United States Steel Corp., up 41 cents to $8.82.

    The steel company gave investors an encouraging financial update and said market conditions are improving.

    AstraZeneca Plc., up 51 cents to $56.45.

    The drug developer reported encouraging data from a long-term study of its cancer drug Lynparza.

    Aptiv Plc., up $5.66 to $88.95.

    The car parts maker said production volumes are improving and the third quarter has been stronger than initially expected.

    Masco Corp., up 14 cents to $57.69.

    The maker of Behr paint and home improvement products declared a quarterly dividend of 14 cents a share.

    Charles Schwab Corp., up 22 cents to $36.03.

    The financial services company signed a direct data agreement with Finicity.

    NatWest Group Plc., down 10 cents to $2.49.

    The international banking company is considering closing its Ulster Bank unit in Ireland, according to media reports.

    United Parcel Service Inc., down 9 cents to $159.66.

    The package delivery service is considering buyouts for some of its managers to cut costs, according to media reports.

    Roku Inc., down $4.20 to $160.47.

    The streaming video service will lose some of its NBC channels as part of a dispute with Comcast, according to media reports.

    —ASSOCIATED PRESS

