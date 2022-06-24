US State Secretary Blinken To Attend G7 Summit Set To Take Place In Germany

Washington: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Germany to attend the G7 Leaders' Summit set to take place on June 26-28, State Department said in a press release.

"On June 25, Secretary Blinken will travel to Schloss Elmau to join President Biden for the G7 Leaders' Summit. G7 leaders will discuss a range of pressing global issues, including US' unwavering support for a democratic, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine, economic and democratic resilience, tackling the climate crisis, development infrastructure, global health security, and the food and energy crisis caused by Russia's war against Ukraine," it read.

Prior to attending the G7 leaders' summit, Blinken on June 23 will join foreign ministers for the Berlin Ministerial Conference "Uniting for Global Food Security" on June 24.

During the conference, Blinken will meet with the participants to advance global initiatives to address food insecurity, stemming from both "Russia's brutal, unprovoked war against Ukraine" and the continued challenges posed by climate change, COVID-19 pandemic, other conflicts, and supply chain challenges.

The Secretary will also travel to Madrid, Spain, for the June 29-30 NATO Summit. At the NATO Summit, Allied leaders will endorse a new Strategic Concept to guide NATO's transformation over the next decade, from strengthening deterrence and defence to building resilience against transnational and hybrid threats, including cyber and climate, to deepening partnerships with like-minded partners in Europe and Asia in order to strengthen the rules-based international order.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Schloss Elmau, Germany for the G7 Summit on June 26-27. PM Modi is travelling to the country at the invitation of the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz.

"During the Summit, Prime Minister Modi is expected to speak in two sessions that include environment, energy, climate, food security, health, gender equality and democracy. In an effort to strengthen international collaboration on these important issues, other democracies such as Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa have also been invited," Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The Summit invitation is in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high-level political contacts between India and Germany. The G7 Summit is scheduled to be held on June 26-28 this year, at Schloss Elmau, a castle resort in the Bavarian Alps in southern Germany. The G7 comprises Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Japan, the United States and Canada. —ANI