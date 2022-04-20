US spy captured near oil refineries: Venezuela Prez

Caracas: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has claimed that a "US spy" was captured near two oil refineries in the state of Falcon, it was reported on Saturday.

In a televised address to the nation on Friday, Maduro said the man, who was captured near the Amuay and Cardon refineries on Thursday, also possessed large amounts of cash and weapons, the BBC reported.

Without giving further details, the President said the man was "serving as a marine on CIA bases in Iraq".

On May 3, Venezuela thwarted a maritime raid in the state of La Guaira, near Caracas, in which eight people were killed and another two were detained.

The next day, the Maduro government announced the detention of 13 "mercenaries" which included US Army veterans Luke Denman and Airan Berry.

Last month, a Venezuelan court sentenced Denman and Berry to 20 years in prison for trying to overthrow Maduro, said the BBC report.

They were found guilty of conspiracy, illicit trafficking of weapons and terrorism. —IANS