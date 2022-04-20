US Space Force Logo Resembles One From 'Star Trek'

Washington: The newly unveiled logo for US President Donald Trump''s Space Force bears an uncanny likeness to the insignia from "Star Trek", the cult sci-fi TV series, a media report said on Saturday.

Unveiling the logoon Friday, Trump tweeted: "After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military," the BBC report said.

Shortly after Trump''s tweet, many netizens were left with the striking resemblance, with one twitterati saying that the Space Force had copied Star Trek''s "homework".

Also taking to Twitter, George Takei, star of the original 1960s "Star Trek" TV series, said: "Ahem. We are expecting some royalties from this..."

But there were some users who pointed out that the new logo seemed to bear equal likeness to the Air Force Space Command, another suborbital branch of the US military.

A user said: "For those excitedly tweeting that Trump stole the Star Trek logo!!!!, the patch on the left was the existing Air Force Command logo. The same one I wore as a Lieutenant in 2005."

Friday''s development comes after the Space Force last week defended its newly unveiled camouflage uniforms after they were mocked on social media, said the BBC.

Trump had officially launched the Force last month which is overseen by the US Air Force and does not intend to put troops into orbit.

--IANS