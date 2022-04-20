US Space Force's 2nd highest official tests Covid-19 positive

Washington: The US Air Force has confirmed that General David D. Thompson, the second highest official in the US Space Force, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"General David D. Thompson, Vice Chief of Space Operations, tested positive today for Covid-19. He took the test today after learning that a close family member, with whom he had contact, tested positive for the virus," CNN quoted the Air Force as saying in a statement on Wednesday.

"In accordance with established Covid-19 policies, General Thompson is self-quarantining and working remotely from home," it added.

The Space Force, which has assigned approximately 16,000 military and civilian personnel. was officially established as an independent military service in December 2019.

It is overseen by the US Air Force and does not intend to put troops into orbit.

Besides Thompson, several other Defence Department officials have tested positive for the virus in recent days, CNN reported.

Adm. Charles Ray, Vice Commandant of the US Coast Guard, was infected earlier this month.

His diagnosis led to the quarantine of Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley and several members of the Pentagon's senior leadership.

Since the pandemic hit the country earlier this year, 81,288 Covid-19 cases and 105 deaths have been reported amongst Defence Department personnel.

—IANS