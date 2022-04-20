US Sikh Coalition publishes COVID-19 guidelines in Punjabi

Washington: The California-based Sikh Coalition has prepared COVID-19 guidelines in Punjabi to enable the about 500,000 Sikhs living in America to better understand the pandemic, a media report said.

The guidelines published in the website of the Coalition, a Sikh-American advocacy group, cover all important aspects of the ongoing pandemic beginning with social distancing which is explained as taking simple steps to reduce close contact between people to contain the spread of the deadly virus, the American Bazaar said in the report on Thursday.

In both Punjabi and Hindi, people are advised about steps to ensure that they were taking an active part in flattening the curve to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The coalition on its resources page will also provide constant updates on closures and changes with respect to citizen and foreign traveller entry and exit.

The information on federal as well as state benefits to help people get through this period of slowdown would also be provided, said the American Bazaar report.

The resource informs that in addition to federal relief, all 50 US states have unique policies with regard to unemployment, medicaid, and welfare programs.

The Federal benefit resources page also provide a summary of the bipartisan Families First Coronavirus Response Act signed by President Donald Trump on March 18, which authorizes more than $100 billion worth of aid to address the effects of COVID-19.

--IANS