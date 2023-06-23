US set to introduce in-country renewable for H-1B visa: official

Washington: The United States is planning to implement in-country renewable H-1B visas, a monumental step that will allow thousands of Indian professionals now working in the US to keep their positions without having to fly abroad to renew their work visas. In preparation for Thursday's bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Joe Biden at the White House, a senior administration official explained that this is all part of the people-to-people strategy.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that is highly sought after by US employers looking to hire foreign nationals with theoretical or technical competence in specialty areas.

Tens of thousands of people from developing nations like India and China are hired by IT firms every year because of it.—Inputs from Agencies