US Senator Calls Chinese Consulate in Houston 'Massive Spy Centre'

Houston: Coming in support of the US decision to close the Chinese consulate in Houston, Republican Senator Marco Rubio called the facility the "central node of the Communist Party's vast network of spies."

The US on Wednesday ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston, a move it said was aimed "to protect American intellectual property and private information," hinting at cyber espionage.

Rubio, the Senator from Florida, called it a 'massive spy center'.

"China's consulate in Houston is not a diplomatic facility. It is the central node of the Communist Party's vast network of spies & influence operations in the United States," he tweeted.

"Now that building must close and the spies have 72 hours to leave or face arrest," he said.

—PTI