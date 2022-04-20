    Menu
    World

    US Senate approves new USD 480 bn pandemic relief plan

    April20/ 2022

    Washington: The US Senate has approved a bipartisan, USD 480 billion emergency package that replenishes a depleted program to help devastated small businesses, funds hospitals and ramps up nationwide testing during the coronavirus crisis.

    The measure, which passed by unanimous consent after more than a week of negotiations between Democrats, Republicans and the White House, now heads to the House of Representatives where a vote could occur as early as Thursday.

    The effort is the government's latest massive cash injection to prop up a collapsing economy amid struggles to contain a pandemic that has killed 43,000 Americans and left some 22 million people jobless.

    —AFP

    Categories :WorldTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in