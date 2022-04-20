US Secy Of State Pompeo Says US Is With India In Its Fight Against Terror

Washington: India continues to get global support in its efforts to highlight Pakistani role in terrorism in general and the February 14 Pulwama attack in particular as the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has categorically told Islamabad not to provide safe haven to terrorists that would jeopordise international security.

"The US condemns horrific terror attack on Indian security forces. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families," Secretary of State tweeted.

He further wrote: "We stand with India as it confronts terrorism. Pakistan must not provide safe haven for terrorists to threaten international security". Mounting international pressure on Imran Khan-led dispensation, the White House has already asked Pakistan to immediately end "support and safe haven" to all terror groups.

"The United States calls on Pakistan to end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil, whose only goal is to sow chaos, violence, and terror in the region," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has said in a statement. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday that left 40 CRPF personnel dead. "This attack only strengthens our resolve to bolster counter-terrorism cooperation and coordination between the United States and India," she has said. Earlier, the US Department of State also condemned the attack and said: "The UN designated, Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Muhammad has claimed responsibility for this heinous act. We call on all countries to uphold their responsibilities pursuant to UN Security Council resolutions to deny safe haven and support for terrorists". On Friday, Indian launched a diplomatic offensive and told at least 25 Heads of Nation about the need to isolate and build up pressure on Pakistan to take actions on terrorists operating from their soil. UNI