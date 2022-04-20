US security strategy 'anti-Russia', says Moscow

Moscow: After a thorough analysis of the 2015 National Security Strategy of the United States, Russian experts believed the document to be blatant anti-Russia and creating a negative image of the country, the Security Council of Russia said on Wednesday. The new US National Security Strategy is primarily aimed at destabilizing and isolating Russia, and was written on the basis of exceptionalism and unilateralism that only takes the US global interests into account, the council said in an online statement, Xinhua reported on Thursday. In contrast to the 2010 version, the new strategy emphasized the deterrence policy against "aggression by Russia", especially considering Moscow's alleged interference in Ukraine situations, according to the statement. Washington, alongside its allies, would most likely continue isolating Russia in the global arena and driving a wedge between Moscow and its close partners, especially reducing Russia's influence in former Soviet republics, the Council concluded. "In relation to Russia, there is a high probability of the US using extensively advanced means for 'colour revolutions' to eliminate unwanted political regimes," the statement added. Nearly a month ago, the Obama administration unveiled its second and final national security strategy, vowing "a dynamic presence in Central and Eastern Europe to deter further Russian aggression." The US also promised to keep the door open to greater collaboration with Russia in areas of common interests, provided that Moscow chooses "a path of peaceful cooperation that respects the sovereignty and democratic development of neighbouring countries." Also on Wednesday, several Russian senior officials joined the tune, criticising the US and reiterating Russia's defensive approach. Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich urged the US and other NATO countries to "abandon harmful unilateral steps in the sphere of missile defence," while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia, as President Vladimir Putin has reiterated, "is opposed to any escalation of tensions or the return to the Cold War standoff." Meanwhile, chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko warned the US of the dangers of possible arms supplies to Ukraine, adding that Russia would press for the full implementation of the Minsk agreements by all sides through "cooperative formats". IANS