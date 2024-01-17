US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Praises India's Remarkable Success

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Applauds India's Exceptional Progress; Hails Modi's Policies. Strong US-India Relations Explored at WEF 2024, Covering Democracy and Fundamental Rights. Bilateral Ties Flourish Amidst Concerns over Hindu Nationalism Impact.

Davos: In a notable commendation, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hailed India as an 'extraordinary success story' during his address at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 on Wednesday. Blinken lauded the policies and programs implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing their significant positive impact on the citizens of India.



Highlighting the strong rapport between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Modi, Blinken expressed satisfaction with the excellent relations between the two leaders. He underscored that their conversations span a wide array of topics, comprehensively addressing all aspects of the robust US-India relationship.



Addressing the expansion of bilateral ties, Blinken emphasized the ongoing and extensive dialogues between the United States and India. These discussions encompass diverse subjects, including democracy and fundamental rights, reflecting the depth and breadth of the strategic partnership.



Responding to a question regarding concerns about the rise of Hindu nationalism amidst India's robust economic growth under the Modi government, Blinken acknowledged the importance of addressing various aspects of the evolving situation. He reassured that the dialogue between the two nations remains both sustained and genuine, covering a range of issues of mutual interest.

