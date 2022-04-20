US SC to hear oral arguments via telephone conference

Washington: The US Supreme Court announced that it will hear oral arguments for the first time via telephone conference next month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The court will hear 10 cases over six days in May, with the justices and lawyers set to participate remotely in keeping with public health guidance in response to the pandemic, Xinhua news agency quoted an official statement as saying on Monday.

Among the cases to be heard is the legal battle over access by Congress and a Manhattan prosecutor to President Donald Trump''s tax returns and other financial documents.

The decision to use of teleconferences for oral arguments came after the court postponed arguments in March and April amid the pandemic.

The release said the Court Building remains open for official business but most personnel were teleworking and that the Court Building remains closed to the public until further notice.

--IANS