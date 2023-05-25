US says partnership with India one of its most consequential relationships

Washington: The US has said its partnership with India is one of its most consequential relationships and the country works closely with India on vital priorities.

"Our partnership with India is one of our most consequential relationships. We work with India closely on our most vital priorities, and we expect Ambassador Garcetti to be able to deepen the relationship between our countries and work on these matters of shared concern," said US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Miller said US consular teams recognize the visa issue.

"We obviously recognize that it's an area of concern and our consular teams have been making a huge push to process as many visa applications as possible in India, including those in visa categories that are key to the bilateral relationship. It is a top priority for our government, and I know it's a top priority for our embassy in the country."

Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the US on June 22, Miller said: "Certainly, the war in Ukraine will be one of the topics that is under discussion. It's been one of the topics that have been under discussion in previous meetings with Prime Minister Modi, as it is in just about any conversation we have with a world leader at this time or has been the case for the past year."



Meanwhile, the White House recently said PM Modi's visit to the US will be an opportunity to reaffirm the deep, close partnership between US and India.

PM Modi's visit "will be an opportunity to reaffirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of the family and friendship that link America, Americans and clearly, Indians together. And so that's very important to the (US) President," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre on PM Modi's state visit to the US.

Pierre further said: "The President and the First Lady are looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi for the official state visit which is going to happen on June 22."

The White House Press Secretary said the visit will also strengthen US-India shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific and shared resolve to evaluate strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy and space.

"Once we get closer to the 22nd, surely we'll hold background calls and have more information and more details," Pierre said. —ANI