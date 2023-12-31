    Menu
    US says it shot down 2 missiles launched from Houthi-controlled areas

    The Hawk
    December31/ 2023
    US Navy Thwarts Red Sea Missile Attack on Container Ship from Houthi-Controlled Yemen, Marking the 23rd Strike on International Shipping, Amidst Rising Tensions and Security Concerns in the Region

    Houthi military helicopter flies over the Galaxy Leader cargo ship in the Red Sea. [Credit: Reuters]

    Dec 31: The United States shot down two missiles headed toward a container ship in the southern Red Sea and launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen on Saturday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

    A Singapore-flagged, Denmark-owned/operated container ship reported that it was struck by a missile and the USS Gravely and USS Laboon responded to the ship, CENTCOM said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

    While responding, the US Navy destroyer Gravely shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, CENTCOM added.

    The vessel is reportedly seaworthy and there were no reported injuries, CENTCOM said.

    The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control much of Yemen, have disrupted world trade for weeks with attacks on ships passing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea in what they say is a response to Israel's war in Gaza.

    This is the 23rd attack by the Houthis on international shipping since Nov. 19, CENTCOM said.

    —Reuters

