US reiterates opposition to foreign military interference in Libya

Washington: The US Ambassador to Libya, Richard Norland reiterated Washington's opposition to all foreign military interference in the war-torn country, according to a statement.

Norland made his remarks during a phone call with the Speaker of Libya's eastern-based House of Representatives (Parliament) Aguila Saleh, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying on Thursday.

"The Ambassador reiterated US opposition to all foreign military interference in Libya and full support for UN-facilitated dialogue.

"Norland supports Libya's sovereignty, the National Oil Corporation to resume operations nationwide, as well as to achieve a negotiated, peaceful resolution to the Libyan conflict beginning with the stabilization of the situation around Sirte and Jufra," the statement added.

Libya's state-owned National Oil Corporation (NOC) of the UN-backed government recently declared force majeure on oil exports due to renewed oil blockade by the eastern-based army, which is demanding transparency in the distribution of oil revenues.

According to NOC, the country has lost more than $7.2 billion so far because of months of oil blockade.

The North African country has been plagued by political division and conflicts ever since the fall of its former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

—IANS