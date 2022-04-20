US ready to prosecute Pearl's murder accused: Blinken

Washington: United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that Washington is ready to prosecute the principal accused in the 2002 beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl.

Blinken's statement comes a day after the prime accused in the murder- Omar Saeed Sheikh was acquitted by Pakistan's Supreme Court.

A three-judge bench of Pakistan's Supreme Court acquitted Sheikh on Thursday by extending the benefit of the doubt to him and ordered his release.

The Sindh government and Pearl's parents had moved the Pakistan Supreme Court against the Sindh High Court (SHC)'s order for Sheikh's acquittal and immediate release.

Blinken, in a statement issued on Thursday evening said he was "deeply concerned by the Pakistani Supreme Court's decision to acquit those involved in Pearl's kidnapping and murder and any proposed action to release them".

The statement further read, 'We are also prepared to prosecute Sheikh in the United States for his horrific crimes against an American citizen,"

He said, "We are committed to securing justice for Daniel Pearl's family and holding terrorists accountable.'

—UNI