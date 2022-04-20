US Puts India On 'Priority Watch List' For IPR Violation

Washington: The United States has put India under the "Priority Watch List" for its failure to protect Intellectual Property Rights and for posing new challenges that have negatively affected American right holders over the past year.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative on Thursday released its annual Special 301 Report that identifies trading partners that do not adequately or effectively protect and enforce intellectual property rights or otherwise deny market access to US innovators and creators that rely on protection of their IP rights.

Trading partners that currently present the most significant concerns regarding IP rights are placed on the Priority Watch List or Watch List.

India, it said, remained one of the world's most challenging major economies with respect to protection and enforcement of IPR.

"In particular, India has yet to take steps to address long-standing patent issues that affect innovative industries. Companies across different sectors remain concerned about narrow patentability standards, the potential threat of compulsory licensing and patent revocations, as well as overly broad criteria for issuing such licenses and revocations under the India Patents Act.

"Furthermore, patent applicants face costly and time-consuming patent opposition hurdles, long timelines for receiving patents, and excessive reporting requirements."

Beside India, the USTR identified 10 other countries, such as China, Russia and Indonesia on the Priority Watch List.

"For such countries that fail to address US concerns, USTR will take appropriate actions, such as enforcement actions under Section 301 of the Trade Act or pursuant to World Trade Organization or other trade agreement dispute settlement procedures, necessary to combat unfair trade practices and to ensure that trading partners follow through with their international commitments," said the USTR. Over the coming weeks, USTR will review the developments against the benchmarks established in the Special 301 action plans for countries that have been on the Priority Watch List for multiple years, it said, adding that the trading partners will be the subject of increased bilateral engagement with USTR to address IP concerns. UNI