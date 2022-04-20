    Menu
    US Productivity Increases 4.9% In Third Quarter

    April20/ 2022

    Washington: U.S. productivity increased between July and September but at a slower pace than in the previous quarter.

    Productivity advanced 4.9% in the third quarter, following an even larger 10.6% surge in the second quarter, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

    Labor costs fell by 8.9% in the third quarter after rising by 8.5% in the second quarter.

    Productivity measures the amount of output per hour of work and is a key component in rising living standards.

    Economists had expected a slowdown in the third quarter after the big second quarter gain.—AP

