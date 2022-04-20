US prez Donald Trump, Australia PM Scott Morrison discuss China, coronavirus

Washington: US President Donald Trump has expressed his support to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the country's fight against the novel coronavirus and the "unfair retaliatory trade measures" being pursued by China, the White House said on Friday.

Donald Trump spoke to Scott Morrison on Thursday to discuss the security threats in the Indo-Pacific region, the White House said in a statement.

Trump commended Morrison for increasing Australia's defence budget and thanked him for demanding accountability from the World Health Organization for its handling of the coronavirus.

Both heads of state have been critical of the WHO in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak. Morrison has called for reform in the top world health body.

"President Trump also expressed his support for the people of Australia as they battle the coronavirus and face unfair retaliatory trade measures from China," the White House said.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have spiralled downward since the outbreak of the coronavirus. US President Donald Trump has questioned the Asian powerhouse's handling of the pandemic.

The US has also questioned China for imposing a new national security law in Hong Kong, restricting American journalists, treatment of Uyghurs Muslims and security measures in Tibet.

Following the US, Australia has called for a probe into the origins of the coronavirus. Australia has also banned Chinese technology company Huawei.

In retaliation, China last month raised tariff on Australian beef and barley.

—PTI