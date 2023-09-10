US Prez Biden departs for Vietnam after attending G20 Summit

New Delhi: US President Joe Biden left for Vietnam after he and several other G20 leaders paid homage at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat here on Sunday morning. On his first visit to India as the US President, Biden arrived in the national capital on Friday to attend the two-day G20 summit and held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the same day. In their over 50-minute talks, Modi and Biden vowed to ''deepen and diversify'' the bilateral major defence partnership while welcoming forward movement in India's procurement of 31 drones and joint development of jet engines. Biden also participated in key sessions of the G20 Summit on Saturday.



—IANS