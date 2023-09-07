US President Joe Biden leaves for India to attend G20 Summit, hold talks with PM Modi

Washington: The Vice President of the United States, Joe Biden, went for India on Thursday so that he could attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi and meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The White House has stated that during Biden's trip to India for the G20 Summit, he will adhere to the CDC's COVID-19 standards.

Jill Biden, the First Lady of the United States, has tested positive for COVID-19. After his wife tested positive for the virus, President Biden, age 80, was tested on Monday and Tuesday; his findings were negative.—Inputs from Agencies