US President, First Lady host PM Modi for intimate dinner at White House

Washington: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the guest of US Vice President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for a dinner at the White House.

Before Modi entered the building, he and the president and first wife stood for photos and chatted.

When pals get together! The Prime Minister of India, @narendramodi, has arrived at the @WhiteHouse for a private meeting with the President, Vice President, and First Lady. Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs, tweeted that the meeting was "an occasion for two leaders who share close bonds of friendship to cherish special moments together."

This evening, the president, first lady, and prime minister reportedly took in a musical celebration of India's various regions.

Jake Sullivan, the US National Security Advisor, and Ajit Doval, his Indian equivalent, were also present, according to the report.

After his visit to the White House, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to express his gratitude to President Obama and Vice President Biden. We talked for a long time on many interesting topics. Jill Biden hosted Modi at the National Science Foundation (NSF) earlier in the day, when they both spoke at an event showcasing the countries' mutual commitment to education and workforce development.

It is projected that 400 people will attend the State Dinner hosted by Vice President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Thursday evening on the South Lawn of the White House. One of the highlights of Prime Minister Modi's trip is his address before a joint session of Congress.

The White House also said that President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will give Prime Minister Modi an early 20th century handcrafted American book galley as the formal gift.

Modi will also receive a hardback book of American wildlife photography and a facsimile print of George Eastman's patent for the first Kodak camera, according to the document.

After leading a historic ceremony at the UN Headquarters in New York to celebrate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by UN officials, diplomats, and significant people, Modi arrived in Washington, DC.

On behalf of Vice President Joe Biden and First Lady Michelle Obama, he will be in the United States from June 21-24.—Inputs from Agencies