US President Biden assures support for Americans freed from Hamas captivity

Washington, DC [US]: Following the release of two Americans from the captivity of the Hamas terror group, US President Joe Biden on Saturday assured that the US government would fully support them in their recovery.

Taking to his official social media 'X', Biden stated, "I just spoke with the two Americans released today after being held hostage by Hamas. I let them know that their government will fully support them as they recover and heal."

"Jill and I will continue holding close in our hearts all the families of unaccounted for Americans," he added.

Joe Biden's statement came after the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the release of two US citizens.

"The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has confirmed the release of two US citizens who were being held hostage by Hamas and that the duo is now in Israeli troops' hands, as reported by The Times of Israel," The Times of Israel reported on Friday.

The two Americans who were released have been identified as Judith Tai Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter, Natali Raanan, both from Chicago, according to CNN.

Furthermore, the release took place as part of negotiations involving Qatar and Hamas, as reported by CNN.

During a press briefing on Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed gratitude to the Qatar government for their assistance.



"I wanna thank the government of Qatar for their very important assistance. When I was in Israel last week, I met with the families of US citizens that Hamas has taken hostage," Blinken said.

The White House also issued a statement on Friday, confirming the release of the Americans who were taken hostage by Hamas during the horrific terrorist assault against Israel on October 7.

"Our fellow citizens have endured a terrible ordeal these past 14 days, and I am overjoyed that they will soon be reunited with their family, who has been wracked with fear. These individuals and their families will have the full support of the United States government as they recover and heal, and we should all respect their privacy in this moment," the White House statement said.

Moreover, it added that the US has been working around the clock since the beginning of the attack to free American citizens who were taken hostage by the Hamas terror group.



Following their release, they were handed over to the Red Cross, according to CNN.

—ANI