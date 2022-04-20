US praises Pak for its role in Afghan govt-Taliban talks

Washington: The US has appreciated the role being played by Pakistan in facilitating direct talks, between Afghan government and the Taliban, seeking prioritisation of peace and reconciliation efforts in the strife-torn country. "The United States welcomes talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban. This is an important step in advancing prospects for a credible peace," White House Press Secretary, Josh Earnest, told reporters. "The United States commends the government of Afghanistan's prioritisation of peace and reconciliation efforts with the Taliban. We both acknowledge and appreciate Pakistan's important efforts to host these conversations," he said. Earnest was responding to questions about reports of direct talks between Kabul and the Taliban in Pakistan. The US, he said, has been encouraging the Afghans to participate in an Afghan-led process that would bring about a political reconciliation in Afghanistan and a de-escalation, if not an end, to the violence that has racked that country for more than a decade now. "That's a process that we're going to continue to be supportive of, but ultimately it's a process that must be led by the Afghan people and the Afghan government, of course," Earnest said. PTI